Bluegrass HOF Homecoming Weekend bringing fans to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Bluegrass Hall of Fame Homecoming Weekend is here.

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum is hosting a two day event to honor the artists who’ve been inducted into their hall of fame.

The first event starts Friday evening at 7 with a performance by Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers. Saturday will see performances by Del McCoury and Paul Williams at 7 p.m. as well.

”It’s an opportunity for people from really all across the country to come here and enjoy the hall of fame, but to see something that’s unique that you can only see here. It’s a really unique evening and unique weekend for us,” says Executive Director Chris Joslin.

For information about the event and how to purchase tickets visit BluegrassHall.org.

