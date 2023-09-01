Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Bluegrass HOF Homecoming Weekend bringing fans to Owensboro

Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum opening celebrations
Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum opening celebrations(WFIE)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Bluegrass Hall of Fame Homecoming Weekend is here.

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum is hosting a two day event to honor the artists who’ve been inducted into their hall of fame.

The first event starts Friday evening at 7 with a performance by Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers. Saturday will see performances by Del McCoury and Paul Williams at 7 p.m. as well.

”It’s an opportunity for people from really all across the country to come here and enjoy the hall of fame, but to see something that’s unique that you can only see here. It’s a really unique evening and unique weekend for us,” says Executive Director Chris Joslin.

For information about the event and how to purchase tickets visit BluegrassHall.org.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Alvord
Pregnant girlfriend names man killed by train in Princeton and calls him a hero
Tracy Jordan
Evansville store employee accused of taking $2K in clothes over 1 month span
police lights
Search ends after missing Webster County teen found
VCSO Deputies, EPD, STFD, and MCFD on scene of a single vehicle, rollover crash at US41, South...
Crews close Highway 41 after rollover crash in northern Vanderburgh Co.
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent

Latest News

This Jan. 31, 2018 file photo shows a Lyft logo on a Lyft driver's car in Pittsburgh.
Logan’s Promise offering free rides to guarantee a safe holiday
Friday After 5 announces 2019 Season
Friday After 5 kicking off final event of the summer
Man killed in Muhlenberg County head-on accident identified
Concrete being poured at new Gibson Co. Jail
Concrete being poured at new Gibson Co. Jail