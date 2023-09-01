Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

‘Bad batch’ of ‘LSD’ leaves two in critical condition, community warns

(unsplash.com)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Recovery Alliance is warning people to avoid LSD after they say two people are in critical condition after taking what they thought was LSD last night.

Officials say it is possible that the people took the synthetic substance “25i-NBOMe” instead of LSD.

The Evansville Recovery Alliance says it wasn’t an overdose, rather a laced and misrepresented substance.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Alvord
Pregnant girlfriend names man killed by train in Princeton and calls him a hero
Tracy Jordan
Evansville store employee accused of taking $2K in clothes over 1 month span
VCSO Deputies, EPD, STFD, and MCFD on scene of a single vehicle, rollover crash at US41, South...
Crews close Highway 41 after rollover crash in northern Vanderburgh Co.
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
Christopher D. McDaniel
State police involved after Webster County teen disappears

Latest News

Police: 3 kids unrestrained in car, man arrested
Police: 3 kids unrestrained in car, man arrested
ALEXIS ASANTE PRINCE
EPD: Woman arrested for helping plan hotel room robbery
32-year-old Tyler Duncan
MPD: Man ‘forcibly enters’ old Walmart, steals over $20k worth of copper piping
Shooting arrests in Daviess Co.
3 arrests made in drive-by Daviess Co. shooting