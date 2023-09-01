‘Bad batch’ of ‘LSD’ leaves two in critical condition, community warns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Recovery Alliance is warning people to avoid LSD after they say two people are in critical condition after taking what they thought was LSD last night.

Officials say it is possible that the people took the synthetic substance “25i-NBOMe” instead of LSD.

The Evansville Recovery Alliance says it wasn’t an overdose, rather a laced and misrepresented substance.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.