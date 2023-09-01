Authorities searching for man missing for days in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen in days.

Jesse Taylor Richardson was last heard from on Sunday from a family member, according to deputies.

We’re told Richardson is currently being listed as missing with no last known location.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at 270-821-5661.

