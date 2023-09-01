3 arrests made in drive-by Daviess Co. shooting

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three men were arrested Thursday in a shooting investigation in Daviess County.

Deputies say it happened on the Audubon Parkway on July 23.

[Previous: Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro]

22-year-old Nolan Herrera, 21-year-old Gavin Santiago-Ewers, and 22-year-old Jarek Olvera are all charged with assault, and face up to 15 to 20 years in prison.

They are being held on $250,000 bonds.

Deputies say the victim made it to a gas station on Carter Road to call for help.

His injuries were not life threatening.

The victim told deputies he was driving eastbound on the Audubon Parkway when car came up beside him.

He claims the driver would pass him and then slow down several times.

He says he heard several gunshots and then realized he had been shot.

Nolan Herrera, 22 (Daviess Co. Jail)

Gavin Santiago-Ewers, 21 (Daviess Co. Jail)

Jarek Olvera, 22 (Daviess Co. Jail)

