Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Young & Established fighting child hunger with generous grant

Young & Established fighting child hunger with generous grant
By Brady Williams
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Food insecurity in Evansville is being combatted, now with an extra $550,000.

Thanks to the help of one University of Evansville professor, Young & Established has secured grant funding to address issues caused by food deserts and child hunger.

The fact of the matter is there are kids in Evansville who have to go hungry on a regular basis.

Young & Established already provide snacks and have a community garden, but they want to expand things like their food pantry.

The money is coming through the Indiana Department of Health, and University of Evansville Professor Su Jin Jeong helped with the grant process on that.

Young & Established Director Courtney Johnson says they received $500,000 back in February, and now, they’ve secured an additional $50,000 to help their kids.

“To not be able to provide them a healthy meal or snack would be a problem,” says Johnson. “Our kids come and we give them a snack, but we would love to provide them a meal, Monday through Friday.”

With this funding, Johnson says, that is going to a be a possibility.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Posey County standoff
Man taken into custody during standoff in Posey County
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
Driver dies after Daviess Co. crash
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday

Latest News

Community mourning sudden loss of Terry Becker
Community mourning sudden loss of Terry Becker
AMR Owensboro members heading to Florida to help hurricane survivors
AMR Owensboro members heading to Florida to help hurricane survivors
4 Good Community in Henderson helping with Idalia relief efforts
4 Good Community in Henderson helping with Idalia relief efforts
Framing up for new Habitat House after first one burned down
Framing up for new Habitat House after first one burned down