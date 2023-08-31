Young & Established fighting child hunger with generous grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Food insecurity in Evansville is being combatted, now with an extra $550,000.

Thanks to the help of one University of Evansville professor, Young & Established has secured grant funding to address issues caused by food deserts and child hunger.

The fact of the matter is there are kids in Evansville who have to go hungry on a regular basis.

Young & Established already provide snacks and have a community garden, but they want to expand things like their food pantry.

The money is coming through the Indiana Department of Health, and University of Evansville Professor Su Jin Jeong helped with the grant process on that.

Young & Established Director Courtney Johnson says they received $500,000 back in February, and now, they’ve secured an additional $50,000 to help their kids.

“To not be able to provide them a healthy meal or snack would be a problem,” says Johnson. “Our kids come and we give them a snack, but we would love to provide them a meal, Monday through Friday.”

With this funding, Johnson says, that is going to a be a possibility.

