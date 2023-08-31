Woman reaches over 120mph in brief chase with Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Chicago woman is facing several charges after she led officers on a brief chase in Gibson County.

According to a press release, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a “Be On the Look Out” for a blue vehicle out of Evansville.

Authorities say they spotted the vehicle on US 41 at State Road 168 and attempted to pull it over.

However, the driver who was identified as 31-year-old Marquita McGee, kept driving.

Deputies say McGee reached up to speeds of 128 mph. Eventually, she lost control of the car after hitting a railroad crossing.

A release shows McGee then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Officers caught McGee and she was arrested.

She is currently booked in the Gibson County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

McGee is facing multiple charges including auto theft, resisting, and reckless driving.

