Man taken into custody during standoff in Posey County

Posey County standoff
Posey County standoff(Sheriff Tom Latham)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Law enforcement officials detained a man who started a standoff in Posey County, according to Sheriff Tom Latham.

This happened in the Parkers Settlement and SR 66 area Wednesday night.

We’re told officers with the U.S. Marshals Service and Posey County Sheriff deputies surrounded the home 30-year-old Brian Gardner refused to come out of.

Sheriff Latham says Gardner was wanted on $5,000 cash bond for criminal confinement and domestic battery charges.

Officials confirm he has been taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

