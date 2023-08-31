Birthday Club
Unprecedented: New council being formed in Sturgis

(WFIE)
By Liz DeSantis and Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - A new council is being formed in Sturgis.

Union County Judge Executive Adam O’Nan tells us before the council resigned Wednesday, they appointed a new council member.

He says he’s longtime Sturgis resident Billy Adams.

[Previous: Financial ruin forces entire Sturgis City Council to resign]

O’Nan says Adams will pick a second council member, then those two will appointed at third. They’ll continue until they get to a total of six council members.

The council will then appoint a temporary mayor.

O’Nan says the goal is to not have to incorporate Sturgis into Union County.

He says they are working closely with the state on how to proceed, but there isn’t much of a precedent for something like this.

He also says he’s working to get grants to help Sturgis out of their financial situation.

As we’ve reported, the city is facing bankruptcy.

Mayor Kent Sayle resigned Monday, and all of the council members resigned Wednesday.

Judge Executive O’Nan says the new council and mayor will now take over.

