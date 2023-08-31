United Way of Henderson officially opens new location

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - United Way of Henderson is now officially open.

Officials with the non-profit held a ribbon cutting for its new location in the gateway district on Third Street.

They say it marks the first time they’ve been in their own space without other tenants.

This also marked the official kick-off for their 2023 ‘LIVE UNITED. LIVE LOCAL Campaign.’

“So we are wanting to emphasize the organizations and programs that are right here in Henderson,” says Kelsi Dunham, Impact Manager of United Way of Henderson. “Our workplaces and community funds these programs. So we’re going to live local this year, everything that’s inside has come from Henderson, all of our goodies are from Henderson, all of our art is from Henderson, so everything is all about local.”

Over the last five years, United Way of Henderson County has invested in local organizations promoting sustainable impact with over $2 million.

