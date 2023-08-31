Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Traffic Alert: Crash on E, Lloyd Expressway backing up traffic

Traffic Alert: Crash on E, Lloyd Expressway backing up traffic
Traffic Alert: Crash on E, Lloyd Expressway backing up traffic(Jeff Smith)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash on Lloyd Expressway is backing up traffic.

According to pictures sent in from a viewer, that accident is near Harrison High School.

We know at least two vehicles were involved.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash or if anyone is hurt.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more about the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Posey County standoff
Man taken into custody during standoff in Posey County
Driver dies after Daviess Co. crash
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Heads up for drivers in Union Co.; 2 projects underway Wednesday
Blue Bridge in Owensboro
Bridge and river traffic alert: Closures planned during Owensboro Air Show
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to crash near Hwy 41
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to crash near Hwy 41
Work on Young Rd. in Vanderburgh Co. lasting a few more weeks
Work on Young Rd. in Vanderburgh Co. lasting a few more weeks