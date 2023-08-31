Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

8/31 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - New video this morning of a standoff situation in Posey County overnight.

Law enforcement arrested one man after he refused to come out of his home for nearly four hours.

New information this morning out of Union County, we’re learning the entire city council of Sturgis has resigned.

As we told you, the city is currently facing growing financial issues.

Idalia has been downgraded from a hurricane to now a tropical storm, but it’s still wreaking havoc along the southeastern coast this morning.

We’ll give you a look at the damage already left behind.

Millions of Americans are hitting the roads and the skies for the Labor Day weekend.

Experts say this weekend could be the third busiest travel weekend of the year.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Driver dies after Daviess Co. crash
Posey County standoff
Man taken into custody during standoff in Posey County
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday

Latest News

8/31 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
8/31 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Posey County standoff
Man taken into custody during standoff in Posey County
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kentucky counties
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kentucky counties
Webster Co. native feels wrath of Hurricane Idalia
Webster Co. native feels wrath of Hurricane Idalia