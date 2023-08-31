Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New video this morning of a standoff situation in Posey County overnight.

Law enforcement arrested one man after he refused to come out of his home for nearly four hours.

New information this morning out of Union County, we’re learning the entire city council of Sturgis has resigned.

As we told you, the city is currently facing growing financial issues.

Idalia has been downgraded from a hurricane to now a tropical storm, but it’s still wreaking havoc along the southeastern coast this morning.

We’ll give you a look at the damage already left behind.

Millions of Americans are hitting the roads and the skies for the Labor Day weekend.

Experts say this weekend could be the third busiest travel weekend of the year.

