Thursday marks Overdose Awareness Day, officials advocating for better resources

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Overdose Awareness Day, and across the country health officials are advocating for better understanding and resources for the issue.

According to the CDC, over 100,000 people died from an overdose in 2022.

In Kentucky alone, 2,135 overdose deaths were reported by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. 28 of those deaths were in Daviess County.

In Owensboro, RiverValley Behavioral Health is holding a community event to bring further awareness to the risks of opioids.

Officials say it’s also a chance to remember those who died, and learn about resources in the community.

They will also be giving away free narcan nasal spray provided by Kentucky Opioid Response Effort.

The event will be held Thursday at Moreland Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

