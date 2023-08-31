Birthday Club
Thursday marks Overdose Awareness Day, officials advocating for better resources

By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Overdose Awareness Day, and across the country health officials are advocating for better understanding and resources for the issue.

According to the CDC, over 100,000 people died from an overdose in 2022.

In Kentucky alone, 2,135 overdose deaths were reported by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. 28 of those deaths were in Daviess County.

In Owensboro, RiverValley Behavioral Health is holding a community event to bring further awareness to the risks of opioids.

Officials say it’s also a chance to remember those who died, and learn about resources in the community.

They will also be giving away free narcan nasal spray provided by Kentucky Opioid Response Effort.

The event will be held Thursday at Moreland Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby was at RiverValley Behavioral Health this morning learning more about the event.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

We will update this story as it develops.

