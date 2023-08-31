Birthday Club
State police involved after Webster County teen disappears

Christopher D. McDaniel
Christopher D. McDaniel(Kentucky State Police)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO.. (WFIE) - Have you seen him? Kentucky State Police say they need help searching for a missing teenager in Webster County.

Christopher D. McDaniel, 17, of Sebree, was last seen by his family earlier Thursday, according to police. His disappearance was reported shortly before 1 p.m.

Officers describe him as a white male, 5′ 10″, 170 pounds, with blue hair and brown eyes.

We’re told he was last seen wearing black athletic shorts, a gray t-shirt and blue and white tennis shoes.

According to a press release, McDaniel was last seen riding a bicycle on KY 56 East towards Interstate 69 in Sebree.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. You can also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

