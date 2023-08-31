Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Southridge High School Football Preview

Southridge Raiders Football Preview
By Max Parker
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - To the gridiron now, and high school football, where Southridge bounced back nicely, after its week one loss at Heritage HIlls.

The Raiders shut out Boonville, this past Saturday, 18-0, as they got back to their staple of running the ball and playing tough, sound defense.

That game plan played out just as they hoped, as they accumulated 227 yards on the ground, while only having to throw it 7 times.

Their defense also stepped up, holding the Pioneers to just 124 total yards.

Southridge will host Tecumseh, this Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Body found in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam
Officials left to wait on DNA results after body found in river
Driver dies after Daviess Co. crash
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Ohio Co. couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

Southridge Football Preview
Southridge Raiders Football Preview
Touchdown Live Player of the Week
Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
Touchdown Live! Week 2- Mt. Vernon at South Spencer
Touchdown Live! Week 2 - Mt. Vernon at South Spencer