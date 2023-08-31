Southridge High School Football Preview

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - To the gridiron now, and high school football, where Southridge bounced back nicely, after its week one loss at Heritage HIlls.

The Raiders shut out Boonville, this past Saturday, 18-0, as they got back to their staple of running the ball and playing tough, sound defense.

That game plan played out just as they hoped, as they accumulated 227 yards on the ground, while only having to throw it 7 times.

Their defense also stepped up, holding the Pioneers to just 124 total yards.

Southridge will host Tecumseh, this Friday night.

