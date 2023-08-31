Sgt. Heather Glenn to be engraved on National Police Memorial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sergeant Heather Glenn will be honored in our nation’s capitol.

The Tell City police sergeant was shot and killed earlier this summer during an incident at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

[Previous Story: Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital]

We are learning her name will be engraved on the National Police Memorial next May.

That’s according to a letter from the Perry County Fraternal Order of Police.

FOP officials write to be on the lookout for fundraising events in the near future.

They’ll be raising money to help send friends and law enforcement to the ceremony all to support Sergeant Glenn’s family.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.