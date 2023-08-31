Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Sgt. Heather Glenn to be engraved on National Police Memorial

Sgt. Heather Glenn to be engraved on National Police Memorial
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sergeant Heather Glenn will be honored in our nation’s capitol.

The Tell City police sergeant was shot and killed earlier this summer during an incident at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

[Previous Story: Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital]

We are learning her name will be engraved on the National Police Memorial next May.

That’s according to a letter from the Perry County Fraternal Order of Police.

FOP officials write to be on the lookout for fundraising events in the near future.

They’ll be raising money to help send friends and law enforcement to the ceremony all to support Sergeant Glenn’s family.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Posey County standoff
Man taken into custody during standoff in Posey County
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
Driver dies after Daviess Co. crash
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday

Latest News

Tracy Jordan
Evansville store employee accused of taking $2K in clothes over 1 month span
Ky. Gov. Beshear awards more than $27 million to assist victims of crime
Ky. Gov. Beshear awards more than $27 million to assist victims of crime
WFIE Henderson Co.
Allstate Tower investment bringing 10 new jobs to Henderson
Frank Alvord
Pregnant girlfriend names man hit and killed by train in Princeton