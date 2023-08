DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Part of Highway 81 is shut down in Daviess Co.

Authorities say a school bus and a pickup truck crashed in the 7700 block,.

That’s near Miller Lake.

Officials say there were students on the bus, but there wasn’t any information on injuries.

We’ll keep you updated.

