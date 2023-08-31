Pregnant girlfriend names man hit and killed by train in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning more about the man hit by a train Wednesday in Princeton.

Reporter Jacee Caldwell is speaking with his girlfriend, Anna Acker, who says she’s pregnant with this child.

She tells us he’s 27-year-old Frank Alvord, who was an employee at the Princeton Wendy’s.

Acker says she was with Alvord at the time and held his hand as he died.

Jacee is also speaking with two men who say they were the first to try to help when the accident happened.

As we reported, a man was hit by a train north of the Embree Street crossing Wednesday afternoon.

A rail camera showed several people crossing the tracks when the incident happened.

Jacee will have full reports, tonight on 14 News.

