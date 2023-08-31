Birthday Club
Police: Convicted drug dealer caught with large amounts of pot, meth, shrooms

Todd Bergwitz
Todd Bergwitz(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a call about domestic violence led to a drug bust.

They say they were called to the 1100 block of North Second Avenue Wednesday night.

During the investigation, they were told a bunch of drugs were in Todd Bergwitz’s car.

Officers say they could smell marijuana coming from the car.

During a search, they say they found bags containing a total of 340 grams of pot. That’s three quarters of a pound.

They say they also found THC vapes, nearly 12 grams of meth, and a total of almost 118 grams of mushrooms.

Police say during his interview, Bergwitz referred to himself as a drug dealer.

They say he has a prior conviction for dealing marijuana.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

