Police: Convicted drug dealer caught with large amounts of pot, meth, shrooms
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a call about domestic violence led to a drug bust.
They say they were called to the 1100 block of North Second Avenue Wednesday night.
During the investigation, they were told a bunch of drugs were in Todd Bergwitz’s car.
Officers say they could smell marijuana coming from the car.
During a search, they say they found bags containing a total of 340 grams of pot. That’s three quarters of a pound.
They say they also found THC vapes, nearly 12 grams of meth, and a total of almost 118 grams of mushrooms.
Police say during his interview, Bergwitz referred to himself as a drug dealer.
They say he has a prior conviction for dealing marijuana.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.