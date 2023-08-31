Owensboro and Daviess Co. taking comments on transportation plan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which provides transportation planning for Owensboro and Daviess County, is accepting comments on its new Participation Plan.
The plan outlines how the agency will seek input from people who live and/or work in the county and keep them informed of its planning activities.
Copies are also available at:
- The lobby of Owensboro City Hall
- Whitesville City Hall
- The office of the Daviess County Fiscal Court
- The front desk at GRADD
- The Daviess County Public Library
- The Owensboro Transit office
