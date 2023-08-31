Owensboro and Daviess Co. taking comments on transportation plan

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which provides transportation planning for Owensboro and Daviess County, is accepting comments on its new Participation Plan.

The plan outlines how the agency will seek input from people who live and/or work in the county and keep them informed of its planning activities.

[Click here to see it]

Copies are also available at:

The lobby of Owensboro City Hall

Whitesville City Hall

The office of the Daviess County Fiscal Court

The front desk at GRADD

The Daviess County Public Library

The Owensboro Transit office

