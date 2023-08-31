Birthday Club
One person rescued after boat overturns on Hovey Lake, officials say

One person rescued after boat overturns on Hovey Lake, officials say
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Black Township officials say one person was rescued from an overturned boat on Hovey Lake early Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post, there were several people on the boat.

They say the others swam to shore.

Rescuers say all people were accounted for.

We are working to learn more about the situation.

