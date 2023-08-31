Birthday Club
New Rivertown Pickleball Complex holds opening ceremony

Rivertown Pickleball officially opens up
By Max Parker
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday evening, the Rivertown Pickleball Complex officially opened for playing after a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana had full support from Parks Board President Daniel Roach to bring the 10-court, state of the art facility to life in Newburgh. RPSI President Gina Adams was ready for the big reveal.

“It’s so exciting,” said Adams. “It’s been a long time coming and we have been working really hard on this. To see it actually come alive and see all these people here, there’s no words. There were so many community members that showed up and said, ‘let’s do this.’ So our community support was amazing.”

Make sure to head out to the courts, they are open to all levels, just head over to 5211 Vann Rd in Newburgh.

