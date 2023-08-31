Neighborhood Alliance meetings set in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro City leaders have released the September schedule for Neighborhood Alliance meetings.

They are as follows:

Seven Hills Alliance – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7 at Chautauqua Park, located at 1210 Bluff Avenue. Join the Seven Hills Alliance for the Summer’s End Block Party prior to the meeting, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Audubon-Bon Harbor Area Alliance – 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 11 in the Audubon Elementary School cafeteria, located at 300 Worthington Road.

Shifley-York Alliance – 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12 at The Father’s House Church, located at 3031 Bittel Road (use Entrance B to enter the Fellowship Hall).

Apollo Area Alliance – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25 at Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, located at 3415 Buckland Square

Dugan Best Alliance – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26 at the Dugan Best Recreation Center, located at 1003 Omega Street