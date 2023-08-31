EPD: Man runs out of gas trying to hit victim with car, threatens with knife and crowbar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing intimidation charges after police say he threatened others with a knife and a crowbar.

Officers say they were called to S. Parker Avenue Wednesday.

Three men told them they were in the front yard when Benjamin Dunkle drove up and started yelling.

They say he was swinging a knife from the driver’s side of his car and threatened to cut the victims.

One victim says as he was trying to walk away, Dunkle tried to hit him with his car. However, he ran out of gas.

They say he got out of the car and told the men to come out into the street and fight him. They say he pulled the knife and crowbar of the car.

That’s when the victims called 911.

Police say Dunkle left but was found a short time later on Lincoln Park Drive.

He was arrested and taken to jail.

