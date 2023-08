SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is being held without bond on an attempted murder charge in Spencer County.

Records show 39-year-old George Ortiz was booked in the early morning hours Thursday.

Rockport Police say they are still working on the affidavit.

We weren’t able to speak with anyone who could give more information.

