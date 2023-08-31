‘Just take me’: Drunk man arrested after causing cuts to toddler’s head, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man if facing endangerment charges after police say he broke a glass a window next to a two-year-old child.

Madisonville Police say they were called late Wednesday night to a home in the 300 block of Caroline Street.

They say Michael Dutton was outside and told them, “Just take me.”

Officers say he smelled strongly of alcohol.

They say a person inside the home was holding a toddler with cuts to his head and blood all over his shirt.

Police say they were told Dutton was drunk and became hostile.

They say he was upset because he wanted to hold the two-year-old.

When he was told no, they say he broke the window of the front door, causing glass to shatter on the child.

Dutton was taken to jail and charged with criminal mischief, public intoxication, and wanton endangerment.

