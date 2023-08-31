Framing up for new Habitat House after first one burned down

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson Habitat home that burned down last month is under construction again.

As we reported, a July fire destroyed three homes on Thompson Street.

The house right next to where the fire started was under construction for a Habitat family.

Thursday, crews were out framing up a new house in the same spot.

Henderson Habitat Officials tell us they’re hoping the family can still move in by the end of this year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.