Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Framing up for new Habitat House after first one burned down

Framing up for new Habitat House after first one burned down
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson Habitat home that burned down last month is under construction again.

As we reported, a July fire destroyed three homes on Thompson Street.

The house right next to where the fire started was under construction for a Habitat family.

Thursday, crews were out framing up a new house in the same spot.

Henderson Habitat Officials tell us they’re hoping the family can still move in by the end of this year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Posey County standoff
Man taken into custody during standoff in Posey County
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
Driver dies after Daviess Co. crash
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday

Latest News

United Way of Henderson County ribbon cutting
United Way of Henderson officially opens new location
George Ortiz
Man arrested for attempted murder in Spencer Co.
Framing up for new Habitat House after first one burned down
Framing up for new Habitat House after first one burned down
Allstate Tower investment bringing 10 new jobs to Henderson
Allstate Tower investment bringing 10 new jobs to Henderson