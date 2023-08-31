Birthday Club
EVSC board member Amy Word pleads not guilty in court

Amy Word
Amy Word(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday morning, Amy Word stood in front of the judge and entered a preliminary plea of not guilty for a case 14 News has been following for more than a year.

Word, an EVSC board member and owner of Lamasco Bar & Grill, was arrested near her bar last year and charged with ‘Maintaining a Common Nuisance - Controlled Substances.’

[Related: New dates set in EVSC board member Amy Word’s case]

This stems from an ongoing police investigation into alleged drug activity happening on West Franklin Street.

Word’s trial date is currently scheduled for the beginning of May, according to court documents.

