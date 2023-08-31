Evansville store employee accused of taking $2K in clothes over 1 month span

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a theft charge, after police say she stole from her employer.

Police say they were called to the clothing store Cato on the east side.

Officers say Tracy Jordan admitted to taking clothes from the beginning of July to the beginning of August.

They say the total was about $2,103.

Police say Jordan told them she recently lost weight and had nothing to wear to work.

She was arrested and taken to jail.

