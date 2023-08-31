Birthday Club
Evansville Recovery Alliance holding Overdose Awareness Day event
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Recovery Alliance says they will be holding an event in honor of Overdose Awareness Day.

They say it will be at the Four Freedoms Monument from 6-8 p.m.

A social media post shows they will be sharing stories, offering hugs and condolences, and a free potluck.

People will have the opportunity to personalize yard flags to plant around the monument as well.

They say they will have 200 of the flags, and you can bring a photo for the memorial wall or write their name, light a candle for vigil, bring potted flowers for the community garden plot dedication, and get free narcan and learn about harm reduction and how to get involved.

