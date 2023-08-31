Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Coolest Air Since Mid-June

Weekend: Heat Returns
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This is the coolest morning since June 18th when lows temps dropped to 56-degrees. Sunny and comfortable as high temps remain below normal in the upper 70s.  Tonight, clear and chilly as low temps remain in the mid 50s.

Friday will feature sunny skies coupled with higher humidity as high temperatures ascend into the mid-80s. Friday night, mostly clear and not as cool as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80 behind southerly winds. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Driver dies after Daviess Co. crash
Posey County standoff
Man taken into custody during standoff in Posey County
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday

Latest News

4/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
4/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
Coolest mornings since mid June
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 8.30.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 8.30.23
8/30 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
8/30 14 First Alert 11 a.m.