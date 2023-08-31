Coolest Air Since Mid-June

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This is the coolest morning since June 18th when lows temps dropped to 56-degrees. Sunny and comfortable as high temps remain below normal in the upper 70s. Tonight, clear and chilly as low temps remain in the mid 50s.

Friday will feature sunny skies coupled with higher humidity as high temperatures ascend into the mid-80s. Friday night, mostly clear and not as cool as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80 behind southerly winds. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.