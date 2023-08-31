Cooler the rest of the week before another warm-up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rest of this week will be a bit cooler than what we’ve seen over the past few weeks, but over the weekend our temperatures will bounce back for a warmer week next week.

Our temperature will peak tomorrow at 86°, our average for this time of year, which is much higher than what we reached today at around 80°. Our highs will then inch up each day until we reach the lower 90s in the first half of next week.

It’s shaping up to be a dry week as well, with a 0% chance of rain until midway through next week when it reaches the week’s most likely days for rain on Wednesday and Thursday with only a 20% chance.

