Community of women awarding $250K in grants to Owensboro non-profits

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly a dozen finalists are in the running for thousands of dollars in grants awarded by Impact100, a community of women that seeks to transform lives in the Greater Owensboro area through high-impact and lifelong giving.

Officials say three non-profit organizations were named finalists for one $7,000 grant, three non-profit organizations were named finalists to be considered for one $47,000 residual grant award and five non-profit organizations were named finalists to be considered for two $100,000 grant awards.

Awards will be decided on October 24 when Impact100′s members come together in person at the RiverPark Center for their annual meeting.

They say each finalist will offer a presentation about their organization and related project.

“We are so thankful for the nearly 100 members who volunteered their time and talents this summer,” says Beth Shepherd, Impact100 Owensboro Grants Committee Co-Chair. “These women analyzed the non-profit grant applications, asked questions, and learned so much about our local non-profits.”

A full list of finalists and their categories can be found below.

NextGen Grant Finalists

Dream Riders of Kentucky

My Sister’s Keeper

GRADSA

Residual Grant Finalists

Owensboro Museum of Science & History

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

OASIS

$100,000 Grant Finalists

RiverPark Center

Friends of Sinners

CrossRoads Inc.

Bellevue Baptist Church

Puzzle Pieces

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.