Community of women awarding $250K in grants to Owensboro non-profits
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly a dozen finalists are in the running for thousands of dollars in grants awarded by Impact100, a community of women that seeks to transform lives in the Greater Owensboro area through high-impact and lifelong giving.
Officials say three non-profit organizations were named finalists for one $7,000 grant, three non-profit organizations were named finalists to be considered for one $47,000 residual grant award and five non-profit organizations were named finalists to be considered for two $100,000 grant awards.
Awards will be decided on October 24 when Impact100′s members come together in person at the RiverPark Center for their annual meeting.
They say each finalist will offer a presentation about their organization and related project.
“We are so thankful for the nearly 100 members who volunteered their time and talents this summer,” says Beth Shepherd, Impact100 Owensboro Grants Committee Co-Chair. “These women analyzed the non-profit grant applications, asked questions, and learned so much about our local non-profits.”
A full list of finalists and their categories can be found below.
NextGen Grant Finalists
- Dream Riders of Kentucky
- My Sister’s Keeper
- GRADSA
Residual Grant Finalists
- Owensboro Museum of Science & History
- Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum
- OASIS
$100,000 Grant Finalists
- RiverPark Center
- Friends of Sinners
- CrossRoads Inc.
- Bellevue Baptist Church
- Puzzle Pieces
