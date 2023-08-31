Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Community mourning sudden loss of Terry Becker

Community mourning sudden loss of Terry Becker
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Longtime community member Terry Becker passed away Tuesday. His obituary says he died after a tragic bike accident.

Becker is remembered for his civic and artistic contributions to the community including the Civic Theatre, EVSC Summer Musicals, Encore Dinner theatre, Signature School and many others.

“He was my first music teacher... he’s the one who taught me how to hold my breath breathing, and all that stuff... you understand what I’m saying?” asks one of his former students, Gina Moore. “And to have confidence in myself. So I don’t know if I would be where I am today if it wasn’t for Mr. Becker.”

Memorial contributions can be made to the Signature School Evansville Music Program.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Posey County standoff
Man taken into custody during standoff in Posey County
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
Driver dies after Daviess Co. crash
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday

Latest News

Young & Established fighting child hunger with generous grant
Young & Established fighting child hunger with generous grant
AMR Owensboro members heading to Florida to help hurricane survivors
AMR Owensboro members heading to Florida to help hurricane survivors
4 Good Community in Henderson helping with Idalia relief efforts
4 Good Community in Henderson helping with Idalia relief efforts
Framing up for new Habitat House after first one burned down
Framing up for new Habitat House after first one burned down