Community mourning sudden loss of Terry Becker

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Longtime community member Terry Becker passed away Tuesday. His obituary says he died after a tragic bike accident.

Becker is remembered for his civic and artistic contributions to the community including the Civic Theatre, EVSC Summer Musicals, Encore Dinner theatre, Signature School and many others.

“He was my first music teacher... he’s the one who taught me how to hold my breath breathing, and all that stuff... you understand what I’m saying?” asks one of his former students, Gina Moore. “And to have confidence in myself. So I don’t know if I would be where I am today if it wasn’t for Mr. Becker.”

Memorial contributions can be made to the Signature School Evansville Music Program.

