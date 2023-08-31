Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

CenterPoint looking for reaction to proposed rate increase, five-year plan

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy is asking the public to give feedback on their proposed five-year Electric Infrastructure Plan.

If approved, utility officials will be able to adjust rates as often as every six months, subject to government approval.

CenterPoint officials say the $514 million plan would include transmission line rebuilds, substation rebuilds and security upgrades, wood pole replacements and additional distribution system upgrades throughout the utility’s southwestern Indiana electric service territory.

If you’d like to give feedback, the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is inviting written comments through September 15, 2023.

Additionally, a public field hearing will be held on September 13 in Evansville. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Posey County standoff
Man taken into custody during standoff in Posey County
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
Man hit and killed by train in Princeton
Driver dies after Daviess Co. crash
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday

Latest News

Christopher D. McDaniel
State police involved after Webster County teen disappears
school bus generic
School bus and truck crash in Daviess Co.
Amy Word
EVSC board member Amy Word pleads not guilty in court
Owensboro
Neighborhood Alliance meetings set in Owensboro