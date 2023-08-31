CenterPoint looking for reaction to proposed rate increase, five-year plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy is asking the public to give feedback on their proposed five-year Electric Infrastructure Plan.

If approved, utility officials will be able to adjust rates as often as every six months, subject to government approval.

CenterPoint officials say the $514 million plan would include transmission line rebuilds, substation rebuilds and security upgrades, wood pole replacements and additional distribution system upgrades throughout the utility’s southwestern Indiana electric service territory.

If you’d like to give feedback, the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is inviting written comments through September 15, 2023.

Additionally, a public field hearing will be held on September 13 in Evansville. For more information, click here.

