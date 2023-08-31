AMR Owensboro members heading to Florida to help hurricane survivors

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Members of the American Medical Response team in Owensboro are headed down to Florida to provide assistance after Hurricane Idalia.

Operations Manager Sharla Zellers said it was not just members of the Owensboro Ground Operations, but also members from all over the South West Region.

Zellers says the group will help in many capacities while providing hurricane relief.

”EMS in this day and age, we are very short staffed,” says Zellers. “Everyone is struggling and to know that we have enough people to send to help, but also cover our own community, is huge.”

As they were needed, many jumped at the chance to help.

The group left earlier today and will stay in Florida until they are no longer needed.

