Allstate Tower investment bringing 10 new jobs to Henderson

WFIE Henderson Co.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson economic officials say Allstate Tower, Inc. is investing $850,000 in their facility.

They say they have committed to installing a CLOOD Robotic Welder, which will add 10 more full-time jobs.

Officials say the jobs pay an average hourly wage of $30, including benefits.

The expansion will bring the company’s total employment to 119.

They expect the machine to be delivered in March of 2024 to their facility on Heilman Avenue.

As Allstate Tower automates equipment, robot operators will receive additional programming and maintenance training.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program.

The performance-based agreement can provide up to $150,000 in tax incentives

Allstate Tower, Inc., which is an entity of the Pittsburg Tank & Tower Group (PTTG), is currently hiring. Click here for information.

“Our existing businesses mean so much to us,” said Henderson Mayor Brad Staton. “I love when we get a chance to support the continued growth and success of the companies who play such an important role in our community and local economy.”

