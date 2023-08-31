Birthday Club
4 Good Community in Henderson helping with Idalia relief efforts

By Bernado Malone
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Several Tri-State organizations have been helping with Idalia relief efforts.

That includes Henderson’s non-profit “4 Good Community”, which helps with various natural disasters.

Officials and volunteers with the organization are filling kits with supplies that will go to survivors of the hurricane.

Kyle Duckworth with the organization say the items in the kits will be essential to those who have lost their personal belongings.

”Even if they have insurance, it takes awhile so these essential hygiene kits, these are stuff they can use now in the time being that they’re waiting in either a shelter or hotel,” he explains. “Even things like a comic book... as silly as a comic book may be, things like this, but when you have nothing anything can go a long way.”

The organization has already shipped hundreds of bags that will be in Jasper, Florida tomorrow.

