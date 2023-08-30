Birthday Club
8/30 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A 14 news update this morning, a trial date has been set for the Evansville man who was shot by police after they say he reached for a gun.

Breaking news, Hurricane Idalia will hit Florida as a category 4 storm.

Byron Douglas has the latest track on it and we’ll show you how residents there are preparing.

The Biden Adminstration is touting its latest plan to make medications more affordable for older americans.

Medicare will negotiate the price of 10 of the most costly prescription drugs on the market.

Students at Hanson Elementary school are coming back to a brand new school building.

Haley Kerby will join us live this morning from Hopkins County, as students head back to the classrooms again.

