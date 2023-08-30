Birthday Club
Webster Co. native feels wrath of Hurricane Idalia

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Idalia hit Florida’s Big Bend early this morning as a category 3 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Sharlene Hartford is from Webster County but lives in Tampa, hundreds of miles away from where the hurricane center says Idalia first struck near Keaton Beach.

Hartford says even being that far away, she’s still feeling its wrath.

“Any time there is a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico you’re never relaxed if you live on that coast of Florida because even though you may not be hit with direct wind from the hurricane, you can be hit with what Tampa got -- a huge storm surge,” Hartford says.

Officials say winds reached close to 125 miles per hour.

Now, the hurricane has weakened to a category 1, leaving volunteers to help pick up the pieces it’s leaving behind.

“What I’m doing at the moment is working in emergency evacuation shelters for those that were in fear or had damage to their homes,” says Joe Young, American Red Cross volunteer for the Indiana Southwestern chapter.

He’s been in Florida for two days anticipating Idalia’s arrival.

“We had expected a lot more damage than occurred and I’m thankful they were wrong,” Young says.

Still, families had to evacuate and cities are flooded.

According to the Red Cross, almost 5,000 people found a safe place to stay on Tuesday night with the Red Cross managing 17 shelters.

Young and Hartford both say although their areas didn’t get hit as bad as they anticipated, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

“Prepare for the worst and hope for the best, and that’s what we did,” Hartford says.

