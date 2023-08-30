Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. releases restaurant reports for Aug. 6.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re taking a look at the most recent Vanderburgh County Health Department’s restaurant reports.

They are for the week of August 6.

Many businesses inspected had no violations, but a few had some issues.

Among them, O’Brians Sports Bar had three non-critical violations.

They include repairs needed to the floor and door of the walk-in refrigerator and cutting boards needing replaced.

The reports show expired baby formula was found behind the register of the CVS on First Avenue.

They show food not covered in the walk-in at Taste of China on the west side, as well as food not being thawed as required.

The business with the most violations was the Aihua International Market on North Green River Road.

It shows four violations had been corrected including improper storage of raw meet, improper thawing of frozen food, and improper cutting of vegetables in stock room.

Their report shows six new violations, including vegetables not being washed prior to cutting.

