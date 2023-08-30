Birthday Club
Town hall in Owensboro aims to tackle mental health challenges

Counseling
Counseling(Contributed)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Tonight in Owensboro, the Kentucky Judicial Commission is hosting a town hall that focusing on mental health.

The goal is better address the challenges involving mental illness, substance use as well as people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the justice system.

The commission wants to hear from anyone who has experience in this area, including city and business leaders.

The town hall is being held at the Owensboro Convention Center on 2nd Street from 6 to 8 tonight.

