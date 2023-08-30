Birthday Club
Spankey's Una Pizza expanding to Haynie's Corner area

Spankey's Una Pizza coming to Jefferson Ave.
Spankey's Una Pizza coming to Jefferson Ave.(Spankey's Una Pizza Facebook)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville pizza place is expanding.

Spankey’s Una Pizza shared the news on social media.

They showed a rendering of the restaurant at 15 Jefferson Avenue.

That’s in the Haynie’s Corner area downtown in a new building that we previously told you about.

Owners told us it will house a hotel, restaurant, and yoga studio.

We’ve reached back out to learn more.

Spankey’s Una Pizza’s other location is near the west side Schnucks.

