Spankey’s Una Pizza expanding to Haynie’s Corner area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville pizza place is expanding.

Spankey’s Una Pizza shared the news on social media.

They showed a rendering of the restaurant at 15 Jefferson Avenue.

That’s in the Haynie’s Corner area downtown in a new building that we previously told you about.

Owners told us it will house a hotel, restaurant, and yoga studio.

We’ve reached back out to learn more.

Spankey’s Una Pizza’s other location is near the west side Schnucks.

