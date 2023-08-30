Spankey’s Una Pizza expanding to Haynie’s Corner area
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville pizza place is expanding.
Spankey’s Una Pizza shared the news on social media.
They showed a rendering of the restaurant at 15 Jefferson Avenue.
That’s in the Haynie’s Corner area downtown in a new building that we previously told you about.
Owners told us it will house a hotel, restaurant, and yoga studio.
We’ve reached back out to learn more.
Spankey’s Una Pizza’s other location is near the west side Schnucks.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.