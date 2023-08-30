Birthday Club
A second chance: Gibson Co. man continues road to recovery

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve all probably asked for a second chance at some point in our lives.

On Tuesday, one Gibson County man was granted his second chance and made history along the way.

Shelby Sisk graduated from problem-solving court, also known as drug court.

In a place that can be very negative for some, this time the courthouse was a venue for celebration.

Sisk’s case manager Tim Speedy explains it as a voluntary program that helps people on their path to sobriety.

After graduating Sisk says he’s a changed man.

“My life is better, everybody I’m in contact with has a totally different attitude towards me so it’s been great. It’s been a blessing,” Sisk says.

Getting to this point though, with his two little girls by his side, wasn’t easy.

“Ya know, I’ve been in addiction for 25 plus years,” Sisk says.

According to court documents, Sisk was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia in 2020.

After a few years of battling, Sisk went spent the past 15 months in drug court.

Speedy says Sisk went through four phases of consistent drug tests and daily check-ins.

Now, that’s all in the past.

“Just knowing I made it, made it to the end and I’m still clean,” Sisk says.

Sisk is Judge Robert Krieg’s first graduate from the program.

Sisk isn’t worried about making history, he says he just wants to help the next person in line.

“He’s going to leave as a resource to others, he really takes heart in that,” Speedy says.

Sisk says he knows he hasn’t made the best decisions in his life but is grateful to finally celebrate something good he’s done.

“It’s positive from here on out,” Sisk says.

