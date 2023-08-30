Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Salvation Army of Henderson releases date for 17th Golf Scramble

Salvation Army of Henderson releases date for 17th Golf Scramble
Salvation Army of Henderson releases date for 17th Golf Scramble((Source: KPLC))
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Henderson has announced their upcoming 17th annual Sam Ball Living Legend Golf Scramble,

That event is taking place Friday, September 8, at the Henderson Country Club.

The Salvation Army says they are extending an invitation to golf enthusiasts, local businesses, and community members to participate in the event and giving back.

The event will kick off with a lunch at 11:00 a.m., followed by tee time at noon.

A press release shows teams of four players each are invited to participate in the scramble.

The cost of participation is $75 per person, and teams are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure their spot in the event.

Officials say whether you’re a seasoned golfer or new to the sport, the scramble promises an enjoyable experience for all skill levels.

The Salvation Army of Henderson is actively looking for teams to participate in the scramble, as well as a lunch sponsor for the event.

Businesses and individuals interested in contributing as a sponsor or registering a team are invited to contact The Salvation Army.

Officials say proceeds from the event will directly benefit The Salvation Army’s comprehensive range of services in Henderson, Webster, and Union counties.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Body found in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam
Officials left to wait on DNA results after body found in river
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Ohio Co. couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital
Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

Avoid drinking and driving: Logan’s Promise offering free Labor Day safe rides
Avoid drinking and driving: Logan’s Promise offering free Labor Day safe rides
Spankey's Una Pizza coming to Jefferson Ave.
Spankey’s Una Pizza expanding to Haynie’s Corner area
Evansville Animal Control
6 neglected dogs, 2 of them dead, found in pin outside Evansville home
Andrew Howe and Lisa Webster
Mt. Vernon Police attempt to serve warrant leads to drug arrest
WFIE Traffic Alert
Heads up for drivers in Union Co.; 2 projects underway Wednesday