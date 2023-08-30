Salvation Army of Henderson releases date for 17th Golf Scramble

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Henderson has announced their upcoming 17th annual Sam Ball Living Legend Golf Scramble,

That event is taking place Friday, September 8, at the Henderson Country Club.

The Salvation Army says they are extending an invitation to golf enthusiasts, local businesses, and community members to participate in the event and giving back.

The event will kick off with a lunch at 11:00 a.m., followed by tee time at noon.

A press release shows teams of four players each are invited to participate in the scramble.

The cost of participation is $75 per person, and teams are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure their spot in the event.

Officials say whether you’re a seasoned golfer or new to the sport, the scramble promises an enjoyable experience for all skill levels.

The Salvation Army of Henderson is actively looking for teams to participate in the scramble, as well as a lunch sponsor for the event.

Businesses and individuals interested in contributing as a sponsor or registering a team are invited to contact The Salvation Army.

Officials say proceeds from the event will directly benefit The Salvation Army’s comprehensive range of services in Henderson, Webster, and Union counties.

