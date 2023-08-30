Rough day for cats in the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - First responders came to the rescue Wednesday for at least two cats here in the Tri-State.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department shared they were called to an apartment complex.

They say the apartment on fire also had a cat inside.

Assistant Chief Robert Wilson and Firefighter Charles Bradford were able to get the cat to safety.

Posey County EMS Paramedic Courtney Nalin was able to administer oxygen through their Pet O2 kit.

The cat was then taken to the vet.

Meanwhile, in Owensboro, firefighters were called to Legion Park where a kitten was trapped under a van.

Officials say Lt. Mattingly and Firefighters Blandford, Miller, and Schutzius were able to use a little ingenuity to access the spare tire compartment and rescue the little, orange kitten.

It seems each furry friend has eight lives left. Let’s hope they stay out of trouble in the future.

