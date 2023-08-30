Birthday Club
Person hit and killed by train in Princeton

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Police say one person is dead after being hit by a train.

Police Chief Derek McGraw says it happened on the tracks north of the Embree Street crossing.

He says it is an active investigation.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid Broadway and Embree or Broadway and Second Street due to current traffic congestion.

Drivers are asked to use the Brumfield Avenue overpass as a detour from the railroad crossing.

There is a live railroad camera on YouTube of the Broadway crossing. You can see that here:

