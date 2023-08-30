ORVSP leaders provide update on riverfront revitalization

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The heads of the Ohio River Valley Strategic Plan hosted an open house to get public feedback.

At the latest county council meeting, we got to see the official results of the open house and an online survey.

Over 220 people attended the Ohio River Valley Strategic Plan Open House last month, and according to the Economic Improvement District’s President Josh Armstrong, over 2700 people took a survey to say what they want to happen on the riverfront.

“Highest priorities for these people are quality of life, investment in parks, and recreation and community activities,” Armstrong explained.

The strategic plan will see the Sasaki Corporation come in and do massive work from Mount Vernon to Newburgh, reshaping the waterfront however Tri-State residents want them to.

Right now, it looks like they want it to be more social.

“Overwhelmingly everybody wants a place to eat or drink on the riverfront, it just really rose the top, and they want spaces where fairs festivals, multigenerational activities can happen on the riverfront,” said Armstrong.

According to the study, most of the respondents were higher income folks with a higher education level, and Armstrong says they’re working to hear from a more diverse demographic.

However, across age groups, he says the results were consistent.

“Dining is number one in all age groups, except slightly under number two in people who are 18-34,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong says they’ll work this data into their planning, and they hope to have a master plan together by February of 2024.

The ORVSP project has a website where you can reach out with ideas: orvsp.engage.sasaki.com.

