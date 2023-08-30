Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other items Thursday for "Circle K Day."(Pexels)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Circle K locations across the U.S. will be offering 30 cents off per gallon of gas and other specials Thursday, the company said.

It announced on its website that customers at thousands of its locations can get the fuel discount between 4-7 p.m. local time as part of the “Circle K Day” promotion.

Due to Hurricane Idalia, stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are not participating but would have the day rescheduled, Circle K said.

A 50% off special is scheduled between 6 a.m.-4 p.m. on dispensed drinks and prepared food. Circle K also said car washes would be 50% off starting at 6 a.m., and electric vehicle charging would be half off from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can search for locations near them on the online store locator.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Body found in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam
Officials left to wait on DNA results after body found in river
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Ohio Co. couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital
Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday at a Q&A with reporters following an event in...
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions
Charles Woodward
Escaped Hopkins Co. inmate back in custody
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways
FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news...
Former Catholic cardinal, age 93, is not competent to stand trial on teen sexual abuse charges
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern...
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern Kentucky