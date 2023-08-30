Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mt. Vernon Police attempt to serve warrant leads to drug arrest

Andrew Howe and Lisa Webster
Andrew Howe and Lisa Webster(Posey County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been arrested after police say they attempted to serve a misdemeanor warrant to one of them.

According to a release, that happened Tuesday around 11:40 p.m. in the 300 block of East 10th St.

Officers say when they approached the front door of the home, they could see 44-year-old Andrew Howe asleep on the couch.

They say after knocking on the door 44-year-old Lisa Webster answered it.

Police then arrested Howe for the existing warrant.

While doing so, officers say they noticed pills laying all over the home, white powder residue on a table and suspected marijuana.

A release shows drug pipes, marijuana grinders, additional pills, aluminum foil with meth on it and a jar containing suspected meth and marijuana were also found in the home.

Both Howe and Webster were arrested and booked into the Posey County Jail.

They are facing multiple charges including possession of meth, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

44-year-old Andrew Howe
44-year-old Andrew Howe(Posey County Jail)
44-year-old Lisa Webster
44-year-old Lisa Webster(Posey County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Body found in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam
Officials left to wait on DNA results after body found in river
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Ohio Co. couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital
Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

Avoid drinking and driving: Logan’s Promise offering free Labor Day safe rides
Avoid drinking and driving: Logan’s Promise offering free Labor Day safe rides
Spankey's Una Pizza coming to Jefferson Ave.
Spankey’s Una Pizza expanding to Haynie’s Corner area
Evansville Animal Control
6 neglected dogs, 2 of them dead, found in pin outside Evansville home
WFIE Traffic Alert
Heads up for drivers in Union Co.; 2 projects underway Wednesday