Mt. Vernon Police attempt to serve warrant leads to drug arrest

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been arrested after police say they attempted to serve a misdemeanor warrant to one of them.

According to a release, that happened Tuesday around 11:40 p.m. in the 300 block of East 10th St.

Officers say when they approached the front door of the home, they could see 44-year-old Andrew Howe asleep on the couch.

They say after knocking on the door 44-year-old Lisa Webster answered it.

Police then arrested Howe for the existing warrant.

While doing so, officers say they noticed pills laying all over the home, white powder residue on a table and suspected marijuana.

A release shows drug pipes, marijuana grinders, additional pills, aluminum foil with meth on it and a jar containing suspected meth and marijuana were also found in the home.

Both Howe and Webster were arrested and booked into the Posey County Jail.

They are facing multiple charges including possession of meth, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

44-year-old Andrew Howe (Posey County Jail)

44-year-old Lisa Webster (Posey County Jail)

