Mt. Carmel golfer sets high school record

Mt Carmel Golfer
By Max Parker
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mt. Carmel Lady Aces team won at the Metropolis Country club by a whopping 39 strokes, that was led by a record breaking performance. Maria Kennard led her squad and broke a school record at the same time with a 6 under par performance. A great showing by Kennard.

“It feels pretty good,” said Kennard. “That was one of my goals this year. I’ve always wanted to be medalist, I’ve always wanted to shoot low. Me and the whole team have been working hard this whole summer playing tournaments.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

